Séréna Jenna – Poetry…the truest form of language

14-year-old Yellowknife born Séréna Jenna started writing poetry when she was just 8 years old. Unlike every other student in her class, she took to it naturally which led her to continue pursuing it.
Since then, her passion for poetry has evolved and she has written over 200 poems in both French and English.
Each poem she writes is an expression of feelings in whichever language they were felt in at the moment of writing.
When it came to her publishing her poems, it was an unexpected encounter with her substitute teacher that got things rolling.
Her new book, released in December, is called EuphoriAE and it includes 100 of her poems in both languages, none of which are translated.
As for what’s next for her poetry, she says she hopes she gets to keep doing it as a hobby.