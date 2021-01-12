Department of Lands’ office space reopens after temporary closure

- Advertisement -

The Department of Lands’ offices have reopened after they were shut down Monday morning as it was determined that an individual who was supposed to be self-isolating following travel, entered the office space for a short period of time on Sunday.

The incident was reported to Protect NWT as is required.

Department of Lands staff who work on the floor were asked to work from home Monday morning to ensure extra precautionary cleaning and sanitization measures could be undertaken.

Staff were advised shortly after noon that it was safe for them to return to the worksite.

The Department of Lands, like all other GNWT departments, has an exposure control plan that is used to support workplace safety in relation to COVID.

It has been fully implemented and regular updates and reminders are provided to employees.