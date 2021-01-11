Makerspace YK setting up workshop in old After 8 Billiards location

- Advertisement -

Makerspace YK has found a space for its new workshop and innovation hub, where Yellowknifers will be able to rent tools, practice skills development and gain potential employment opportunities.

The location for the public workshop and innovation hub will be in the Cloudworks Two Building at 5001 Forrest Drive, opposite CBC’s office, in the space previously occupied by After 8 Billiards.

The space was chosen because it is “centrally located in the community, accessible by transit, and will feature ground-floor accessibility.”

The Tool Bus, which has been Makerspace YK’s primary “space” until now, will continue to be available for the organization to use for mobile program delivery.

- Advertisement -

The group has also hired city councillor Julian Morse to act as the organization’s executive director.

“I think this will be huge for Yellowknife,” said Julian Morse. “I was thrilled to hear about what Makerspace YK is planning to do, so it is a dream come true to get to be at the centre of it.”

Makerspace were one of three businesses who received a federal grant, aimed at creating economic opportunities, in November 2020 to cover the costs of renovating the space.

“Community building is at the heart of organization and if it weren’t for all the other people that support this long wave,” Cat McGurk, President of Makerspace Yellowknife, said during the announcement Friday afternoon.

“It was important for us to hire someone local who understands the needs of the community, and Julian is truly committed to bettering this city,” McGurk added in a statement. “We’re honoured to have hired someone who is enthusiastic to get this project off the ground and who brings a great deal of skill and determination to the organization.”