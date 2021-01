- Advertisement -

The City of Yellowknife and Northland Utilities have announced this season’s Holiday Lights Competition winners.

This year’s winners, who will each receive a prize of $150 courtesy of Northland Utilities, are:

162 Dagenais Drive;

25 Calder Crescent;

5207 55 Street;

154 Moyle Drive; and

5211 54 Street.

