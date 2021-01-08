Welcome to Pine Point – Gone but not forgotten

Welcome to Pine Point is a documentary made in 2010 by Mike Simons who lived in Yellowknife until the age of 10 and his creative partner Paul Shoebridge, known as The Goggles.
Welcome to Pine Point is an interactive documentary that uncovers a place frozen in time and discovers what happens when an entire community is erased from the map.
After a memory of the town spiked his interest, Simons soon realized the town he remembered visiting as a kid, was no longer there.
What initially started as two people trying to capture what it would be like if your hometown disappeared, eventually developed into something much more layered.
The documentary, which won 2 Webby Awards, was incredibly well received around the world. Simons believes the universality of the story was the reason why.
Welcome to Pine Point can be found on the National Film Board of Canada website, and was recently rebuilt to make it accessible on mobile and desktop devices.