YK’s COVID-19 testing site moved to 108 Archibald Street

- Advertisement -

The COVID-19 testing site in Yellowknife is moving to 108 Archibald Street from the Primary Care Clinic — across from the Folks on the Rock Site.

People who visit the Primary Care Clinic on 48th Street will still be able to get tested today, but starting Friday will be redirected to the 108 Archibald Street location.



The move is being made to ensure the COVID-19 testing clinic has “adequate surge capacity and to reduce impact” on operations at the Primary Care Clinic. The new site will also provide better patient flow, more parking and avoid mixing patient populations in the Primary Care Clinic, according to a statement from the Health and Social Services Authority (NTHSSA).

108 Donald Street, the new location for Yellowknife’s COVID-19 testing clinic. (Screenshot from Google Maps.)

“With vaccine roll-out under way we are feeling positive about our response to COVID-19 but it does not mean that the threat of introduction to our community has vanished,” Sue Cullen, Chief Executive Officer of NTHSSA, said in a statement.

- Advertisement -

“We expect to require a sustained dedicated COVID-19 testing site for some time to come and after examining options this new location was the best fit.”

The new site is on the edge of the city, past the airport. A shuttle service has been set up to transport people to the clinic if they don’t have transport.

Those needing shuttle service can call 446-1194 to book once they have made their appointment for testing.

Yellowknifers who need to make a COVID-19 testing appointment should call 867-767-9120 or book online.