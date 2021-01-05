Fort Smith RCMP asking for public assistance to locate youth

- Advertisement -

Fort Smith RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Shamus Martin, from Fort Smith.

Martin was last seen in Fort Smith on January 3rd, at a residence on Cumming Avenue. Fort Smith RCMP believe that he is in Fort Smith.

Shamus Martin is described as Indigenous, with dark brown hair and brown eyes. He is 6’3” and weighs approximately 160 lbs.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Shamus Martin is asked to call Fort Smith RCMP at 872-1111.