Non-resident worker isolating in Yellowknife after COVID-19 diagnosis

A non-resident worker is isolating in Yellowknife after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The individual arrived from outside of the territory via plane, and was part of the GNWT’s targeted screening process.

But the person was not infectious while they were travelling, meaning there is no exposure risk to the wider community.

There were no contacts identified.

The individual is asymptomatic and doing well.

The worker was not a resident and does not count towards the territory’s COVID-19 total. That number remains at 24, with zero active cases of COVID-19 after the last case recovered.