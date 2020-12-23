Steve Loutitt appointed Deputy Minister of Infrastructure

- Advertisement -

Steve Loutitt has been announced as the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure by Premier Caroline Cochrane.

Loutitt has 30 years working in various government departments, most recently as the acting deputy minister for the infrastructure department.

Deputy ministers are appointed — opposed to ministers who must be elected — and serve at the pleasure of the Premier.

“Steve Loutitt brings extensive experience that will be a valuable asset to the Government of the Northwest Territories,” Premier Caroline Cochrane, said in the statement.

“He has a long and successful career with the GNWT, and I have confidence he will be able to inspire his department and continue to deliver on the commitments made to advance the priorities of the 19th Legislative Assembly. I look forward to working with him.”

Loutitt begins his position effective immediately.