Aurora College named in Canada’s top 50 research Colleges for fifth straight year

- Advertisement -

Aurora College, the sole post-secondary institution in the NWT, was ranked #29 overall among the nation’s top research Colleges in 2020 by Research Infosource Inc., up from 48 in 2019.

Aurora College was in the top 10 in two categories: seventh place in both research growth showing a 197.4 percent increase in research income from the 2019 fiscal year, and research intensity, a measure of research dollars per researcher.

Andy Bevan, President of Aurora College, says this national recognition highlights Aurora College’s commitment to undertaking quality, relevant research and providing applied learning experiences to students.

“As Aurora College transforms into a polytechnic university, we look forward to continuing to be a leader in creating and supporting a vibrant research community in the NWT.”

Bevan says that three new Research Chairs have been recently created that will further support increased research capacity throughout the North.

Since first included in 2016, Aurora College has ranked 28th, 27th, 30th, 48th, and 29th.