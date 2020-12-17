Inclusive playground coming to Somba K’e Park

- Advertisement -

A new playground is coming to Yellowknife and it will be the first-ever inclusive playground for kids of all abilities.

At approximately 11,000 square feet, the new Jumpstart Playground will be built in Somba K’e Park.

The park will be funded by Yellowknife Canadian Tire Dealer Jason Butorac and his wife Karen as well as Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities in partnership with the City of Yellowknife.

Butorac says after a year that has been difficult for many families, bringing more joy and play to the city is just what is needed.

“My family and I could not be prouder to work with Jumpstart and contribute $100,000 to help bring this playground to Yellowknife.”

The Jumpstart Playground in Yellowknife will break ground in 2021.

“This inclusive playground, for kids of all abilities, is an exciting addition to our facilities and an important step toward making our city accessible for all to enjoy,” says Mayor Rebecca Alty.

The Mayor says that part of the reason Somba K’e Park was chosen is because the park is one of the City’s favourite gathering places and home to many community events throughout the year.

“An inclusive Jumpstart Playground would be an excellent addition to this much-loved community hub.”