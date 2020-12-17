State of Emergency in Yellowknife extended

- Advertisement -

The Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs, Paulie Chinna has extended the State of Emergency in Yellowknife.

The extension is being made under the Emergency Management Act and continues through January 1st.

This State of Emergency was initially instated to address the need for additional shelter space as a result of ongoing capacity limitations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chinna says the GNWT continues its ongoing efforts to protect the health of the residents of the territories.

All residents are reminded to follow the orders and advice from the Chief Public Health Officer during these times.

This State of Emergency will continue to be extended for as long as it is required.