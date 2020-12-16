Price of ditching garbage at YK dump going up in January

- Advertisement -

Effective January 1st, the residential tipping fee at the Solid Waste Facility will be going up to $15 from $10.

This change was made by City Council during the 2021 budget deliberations.

The proposal was brought up on December 7th in the Special Governance & Priorities Committee meeting by councilor Shauna Morgan.

Councilor Steve Payne was in full support of the motion and said even with the $5 increase users are still getting a great deal.

“I don’t think you can get any more fair than this. It doesn’t affect those who don’t use it. It doesn’t affect anyone’s utility bills.”

The proposal was opposed only by councilors Robin Williams and Rommel Silverio.

Anyone looking to dump their garbage for free before the New Year can do so on Saturday, December 26th as it will be Amnesty Day at the SWF.

Only the residential tipping fee will be waived for Amnesty Day. Other tipping fees will still apply.

The Public Drop-off at the SWF is open from 11:00 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday. The SWF is located on the old Highway No. 4.

The SWF will be closed on Friday, December 25th, and Friday, January 1st, in line with the statutory holidays.