Extreme Cold warning in effect for Yellowknife, nearby communities

Wind chill near minus 50 is expected overnight and Wednesday morning in Yellowknife and the communities of Wekweeti, Whati and Behchoko.

Environment Canada notes that extreme cold puts everyone at risk and that frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

Things to watch for in the cold are: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia.