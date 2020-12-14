Fort Simpson RCMP call in Underwater Recovery Team to assist with search

- Advertisement -

Fort Simpson RCMP have requested assistance from the BC RCMP Underwater Recovery Team to assist with a search for the missing operator of a submerged piece of equipment.

A large excavator went into standing water on December 8th and the operator is presumed deceased.

RCMP say efforts to pump water out of the standing water have proven difficult and unsuccessful given the extreme weather conditions.

The excavator has been removed from the area, however, RCMP continue to search for the missing operator.

The URT is a specialized unit trained to deal with unique diving conditions such as the ice and extreme cold.

The RCMP continue to work with the NWT Coroner Service on this matter.