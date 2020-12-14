Fire at Birchwood Apartments in Yellowknife

- Advertisement -

Yellowknife’s fire department responded to a fire at Birchwood Apartments on Range Lake Road.

The fire department responded to the fire at 11:15 a.m. on Sunday.

“The fire was detected early and YKFD responded quickly,” Alison Harrower, City of Yellowknife spokesperson, said in a statement.

No injuries were reported.

The total damage has not yet been fully assessed. One resident was displaced, according to Jay Boast, the spokesperson for the Department of Municipal and Community Affairs.

Boast declined to comment on the cause of fire, saying an investigation into the incident was ongoing.