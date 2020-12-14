Yellowknife RCMP seize cocaine in search warrant

- Advertisement -

Yellowknife RCMP issued a search warrant and seized 48 grams of cocaine in an apartment building in Yellowknife.

The search happened on December 8 with the support of NWT RCMP police dog services.

Three people were arrested.

An Alberta man faces three charges, including possession with the intent of trafficking and resisting arrest.

An investigation continues, but no further charges have been laid so far.

No one was injured during the execution of the search warrant.

Anyone with information on suspicious activity is asked to call Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or text: “nwtnutips” plus your message to 274637.