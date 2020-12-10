YWCA NWT and SideDoor in need of temporary location in downtown YK

- Advertisement -

The YWCA and SideDoor both said they need a downtown location in Yellowknife for the next 6 months to continue delivering their program.

The two organizations said that they were going to partner and were hoping to operate out of the city-owned Mine Safety building “before being displaced due to the decision to open a second day shelter for adults in our promised location.”

Last month, the GNWT declared a state of emergency and enacted the Emergency Management Act, which displaced the YWCA and Side Door while their plan to use the space was being finalized.

The distancing requirements that are part of public health measures in the territory meant a second shelter was needed as the first one was too crowded.

Executive Director of the YWCA NWT Hawa Dumbuya-Sesay said that the GNWT asked the YWCA to continue to look for other suitable space while the Mine Safety building is being used as a day shelter.

“We need to find a solution ASAP, as programs such as YWCA youth programs, the Family Centre, and others are impacted as they do not have a suitable, long-term location to operate from.”

Both organizations emphasized “This is a plea for us to find a solution.”