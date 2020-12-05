Snow Removal schedule for December 7th-11th

- Advertisement -

Snow removal begins at 12:00 a.m. and takes place during the early morning to avoid conflicts with drivers, people walking and children at play.

The schedule for the week of December 7th – December 11th is as followed:

Monday, December 7th

Franklin Avenue from 48 Street to 43 Street; and

51 Street from 49 Avenue to 52 Avenue.

Tuesday, December 8th

53 Street from Franklin Avenue to 49 Avenue;

49 Avenue from 53 Street to 47 Street; and

52 Street from Franklin Avenue to 52 Avenue.

Wednesday, December 9th

52 Street from 49 Avenue to Franklin Avenue;

51 Avenue from 52 Street to 46 Street; and

53 Street from Franklin Avenue to 52 Avenue.

Thursday, December 10th

46 Street from 52 Avenue to Weledeh School; and

52 Avenue from 56 Street to 48 Street.

Friday, December 11th

52 Avenue from 48 Street to Franklin Avenue; and

52 Street from 52 Avenue to 54 Avenue.

Residents must ensure parked vehicles are removed from these streets by midnight tonight or they will be towed. Residents are advised that there will be traffic delays in snow removal areas and if possible, to use an alternate route to avoid delays.