100.1 True North FM is here

- Advertisement -

CJCD has a new “identity.”

100.1 True North FM hit the air and the internet this morning with a new sound, content and look aiming to be more local and representative of the North.

“Over the past year we listened to the voices of the area requesting for more Classic Hits from the past and more local content” Said Greg Komarnicky, Program Director for True North FM, “True North FM is our commitment to this. We will be a true voice for the Territory, a reflection of our home.”

The station will also be introducing new features, including True North Tales, the stories of the people that make up the North. The changes include the launch of a new News and Information website…mytruenorthnow.com.

Last year, CJCD celebrated its 40th year serving Yellowknife and Hay River over the air, and covering the news in the north.

“With this new identity, we are re-committing ourselves to what our audience has told us they need us to be.”

Contact us with ideas, questions, stories and anything NWT at feedback@mytruenorthnow.com.