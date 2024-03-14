In two separate cases, the Yellowknife RCMP have charged individuals for armed robbery involving knives.

On March 4th, Yellowknife resident Billy Pederson received several charges after it was reported that he grabbed a phone out of a passing tourist’s hand and made a break for it. He was pursued by a bystander, where he then pulled a knife and threatened his pursuer. Officers were able to locate him a short time later and bring him into custody.

Pederson’s charges include:

Assault with a weapon

Theft

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Ressisting Arrest, and

Failing to Comply with a release condition.

Then on March 5th, 29-year-old Jeremy Kuneyuna was arrested after committing a series of thefts along Old Airport Road. Officers were first called to Wal-mart around 11:45 a.m. when security guards tried to stop Kuneyuna from stealing several items. Security told the police that Kuneyuna threatened several security guards with a knife before he was able to escape. He was located a short time later and taken into custody without incident.

Kuneyuna has been charged with:

Robbery with a weapon

Four counts of Theft under $5,000

Four counts of possession of property obtained by crime

Failure to comply with the conditions of a probation order.

These two incidents are the seventh and eighth cases of robbery involving knives in Yellowknife since February 19th.