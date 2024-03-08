A 36-year-old man is facing several charges after being arrested for a Break & Enter in Yellowknife.

Early in the morning on March 7th, Yellowknife RCMP were informed that a business had been broken into on Franklin Avenue. When officers arrived at the location, they found that the suspect had already left. Their investigation lead to the arrest of a local man, who was linked to a previous crime by additional evidence. Along with other stolen items, police were able to find three passports that had been taken from a business on 49th Street on March 3rd.

The other stolen items have been returned, and work is underway to return the passports to their owners, each of whom were visiting the NWT from abroad.

The 36-year-old man is facing charges of Theft, Breaking and Entering, Mischief causing damage, and Possession of Stolen Property.

Anyone who has additional information about these incidents, or any other stolen goods, is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111.