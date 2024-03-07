The Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Cantre in Yellowknife has a new exhibit on the way.

Known as “Waterways: Works from the Museum Art Collection,” this exhibit will be showcasing the many ways that water has been used by people living in the NWT across the generations. It will be sharing these lessons through paintings, prints, and sculptures.

35 different images will be displayed, from artists John Sabourin, Mary Okheena, Don Cardinal, James Wezdin, and Mary Harrington.

The exhibit is on display now, and is open on Sundays and Tuesdays from 10:00am to 5:00pm. It will also have an official lunchtime opening on Friday, March 22nd from 12:00 to 1:30.