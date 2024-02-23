The GNWT is seeking more public feedback on environmental matters, this time concerning regulatory systems and environmental protection measures across the North.

This is part of the NWT’s Environmental Audit, an independent look at the regulatory systems the Territory uses in the Mackenzie Valley, and the quality of the data used to make management decisions. Information will be collected from many different sources to help prepare the best possible recommendations.

The areas that the 2025 audit will mainly look at are;

How the land and water have been managed,

How well information is collected,

How environmental impacts are monitored and reported, and

What actions have been taken in response to the last audit

The results of this audit are expected to be released in the middle of 2025. Anyone who wishes to take part has until March 31st to submit their survey. The survey itself can be found by clicking here.