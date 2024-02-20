United Way NWT is encouraging Indigenous governments, non-profits, and municipalities to apply for their Emergency Recovery Fund, which aims to help relieve the impacts of last year’s wildfires.

The Fund is being rolled out in three specific routes, those being rebuilding communities, supporting recovery, and addressing gaps. As much as $600,000 has been made available, and applications will be taken and considered until all of the money has been used.

Any group that wishes to apply for the Fund is encouraged to consider how they can use the money on projects that focus on restoring their communities to what they were before the fires. This can include rebuilding structures, provide aid to individuals and their mental health, and pitch ideas to prepare for the future.

Matthew Spence, the Chair of United Way’s Emergency Management Committee, stated that they have seen people across the territory continuously feel the affects of the fires, and struggle to fully recover.

“This Fund is another step towards healing, recovery and resilience. While we have already distributed over $2.3 million to organizations that were providing immediate relief and response, there is still a need to further support affected communities in their ongoing recovery and rebuilding efforts.”

An application guide can be found by clicking here.