The GNWT is looking to hear from the public about the Territory’s wildlife and conservation practices.

In a recently released paper entitled “Adapting Wildlife Conservation and Management to Climate Change in the Northwest Territories,” it is stated that climate change continues to alter landscapes and habitats in ways that can come around and have a negative impact on human civilizations. These changes are especially notable in high latitude and polar regions.

The GNWT is hoping that, through discussions had relating to the topics covered in this paper, that ideas can be presented to help set goals for ongoing wildlife conservation and management in constantly changing circumstances. The Government is also looking for ways to better understand how climate change affects the environment of the Territories, and what can be done to reduce the impact of the more harmful effects.

Public engagement is open now, and will be accepted until March 28th. Once all the feedback has been collected and considered, a “What We Heard” report will be released, sharing the GNWT’s response.

To take part in the discussion, click here.