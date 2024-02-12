The City of Yellowknife has shared some of the special events that will be running over the March Break.

To help keep kids engaged over the two week break, the City is offering a special Day Camp intended for children between the ages of 7 to 12. The first session will be run from Monday, March 11th, to Friday, March 15th. The second session will run from March 18th to the 22nd. Kids are welcome to sign up for either both sessions or just one, at a cost of $300.50 per week.

Alongside the camp, there will also be private and group swimming lessons offered at the Ruth Inch Memorial Pool. Lessons will run Monday to Thursday over the course of the break. Any swimmers who wish can also sign up for more advanced lessons.

Additionally, there will be Bronze Medallion, Bronze Cross, CPR, First Aid, and Lifeguard Certification lessons offered as well. Any swimmer who completes these programs will be eligible to apply for a job at the pool.

Registration for all of these programs are open now. Registration can be done online, or by calling (867) 669-3457 or (867) 920-5683.