The Town of Fort Smith has established two official GoFundMe pages in response to the recent plane crash that occurred outside the community.

The crash claimed the lives of six passengers, wracking the community, and the Territory, with grief. Since the tragedy, many Northerners have been inquiring about how they can help the families of those who were lost. Fort Smith has since established a GoFundMe page to help provide assistance to the families during this difficult time.

The six who were lost were well beloved members of the community and were well connected and important residents of Fort Smith.

One hundred percent of the donations will be sent to their families and will be divided equally among them.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, a separate GoFundMe page has been established to assist in the recovery of Kurt MacDonald, who is the sole survivor of the crash.

Kurt has worked as an electrician at the Diavik Diamond Mine since 2015. He lives with his fiancée, Dominique, their five-month-old son, and a young dog.

Donations on this page will go entirely to Kurt to allow him to focus entirely on his recovery and spending time with his family.

The donation page for the families can be found by clicking here.

The donation page for Kurt MacDonald can be found by clicking here.