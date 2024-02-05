The Workers’ Safety and Compensation Commission recently filed four charges against Diavik Diamond Mines in the Northwest Territories’ Territorial Court under the Mine Health and Safety Act.

The charges were filed on January 19th. They state that the Diavik Diamond Mine has been charged with several counts of violating the Mine Health and Safety Act, including failure to implement and maintain safe work practices, and failure to take every reasonable measure to protect the health and safety of their employees, as well as other offences.

These charges followed an investigation by WSCC Safety Officers, who had been looking into an incident that occurred on January 26th of 2023 near Lac de Gras that resulted in a serious injury.

The initial court appearance is set for March 19th in Yellowknife.