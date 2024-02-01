Hotıì ts’eeda has announced that its 2024 call for proposals is now open until March 11th.

This funding is offered to various NWT community initiatives and projects, as well as research that goes into local health and wellness needs. Funding is available in increments of $1,000, $5,000, $10,000, and $15,000.

Hotıì ts’eeda is also offering support to partner projects over the course of the year. This includes commincations supports, knowledge translations, training resources, and other educational opportunities.

Those who are interested in applying must fill out a proposal that outlines their project, including its expected timeline, and other resources that will be needed to complete it. This can be done over email, over the phone or in-person, in order to reduce barriers for community-driven projects.

- Advertisement -

Hotıì ts’eeda is a federally-funded organization that exists to support Indigenous health and wellness in the NWT. Hotıì ts’eeda is a Tłıchǫ ̨ phrase that translates to “working together for good health”. Embedded within the Tłıchǫ ̨ Government, Hotıì ts’eeda advocates for the inclusion of land, language, culture, and way of life within all aspects of the health research system.

The application forms can be found by clicking here.