The GNWT has released a survey to collect the public’s feedback on the current mental wellness and addictions recovery services that are available to NWT residents.

This would cover services such as the Community Counselling Program, Helplines, Mental Health apps and websites, community based supports, and more.

The survey will be open until March 25th, and everyone in the NWT is encouraged to take part, regardless of whether or not they have made use of those services. Individuals can also respond on behalf of their child or dependent.

The results of the survey are intended to inform the GNWT on the level of public awareness, accessibility, and user satisfaction with these services. The GNWT also recognizes the importance of capturing the perspectives of those who may not currently use mental wellness and addictions recovery services but who could benefit from them in the future for themselves or their loved ones. By gathering feedback on both positive and negative experiences, the GNWT aims to improve the quality of these services, address barriers to access, and monitor program improvement over time.

The survey can be found by clicking here. Paper copies can also be obtained from your local health centre or Community Counselling Program office.