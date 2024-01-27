The suspect from a recent Hay River shooting has been safely taken into custody in Yellowknife.

On January 16th, 2024 at 5:30 p.m., the Hay River RCMP were called after a male was brought to hospital suffering a gunshot wound. RCMP attended and learned that a 41-year-old man had been seriously injured as a result of being shot. The shooting is believed to be a targeted incident and the RCMP were able to identify a suspect.

On the morning of January 19th, 2023, the Hay River RCMP and members of the Northwest Territories Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant in Hay River in connection with this incident.

As a result of the on-going investigation, the Hay River RCMP have charged 25-year-old Michael Beaulieu with a number of offences, but had evaded custody at the time.

As of the evening of January 26th, Beaulieu was located and safely arrested without incident. The investigation is still on-going. The RCMP have expressed their thanks the public their help in this matter.