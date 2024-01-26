The GNWT is reminding commercial drivers to take caution during the next few months. January to March is a busy time for travel in the territory with increased traffic on Northern highways and winter roads.

This year is expected to see a greater volume of large trucks that will be passing through the Sahtu region, delivering fuel and other cargo.

Drivers are reminded to follow posted speed limits and adjust their speed to the road and weather conditions. In poor conditions, drivers should leave at least four seconds of space between their vehicle and the vehicle ahead, always giving larger vehicles like trucks and buses more space. Only pass a vehicle when permitted, keeping a safe following distance behind the vehicle they intend to pass.

It is recommended to double check the weight restrictions on winter and ice roads before heading out. On the Mackenzie Valley Winter Road, it is recommended that all vehicles have a LADD 1 radio channel and call out their direction of travel on bridges and major hills.

The GNWT Department of Infrastructure is attempting to take several precautions to improve driver safety, including attempting to widen winter roads wherever possible. They are also attempting to remove trees and deadfall caused by wildfires, and refresh kilometre markers and signs. Attempts are also being made to increase maintenance patrols and emergency fuel availability.