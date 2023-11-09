News Alerts Sign Up
Parade Route Revealed for Yellowknife Remembrance Day Ceremonies

By Connor Pitre
(Photo shared by City of Yellowknife)

The City of Yellowknife has shared the route that the Rememberance Day Parade will take through the city on Saturday.

The parade will run from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., several streets in the downtown core will be closed for the Annual Remembrance Day Parade. During this time, there will be no parking along the parade route.

The parade will start on 49th street, beside the Joint Task Force North building. The parade will proceed down the street, then turn down Franklin Avenue. The parade will then circlr back around through 53rd street and 49th Avenue. They will go back down 49th street, before turning at 51st Avenue, and coming to an end at the Weledeh Catholic School.

Signage will be placed 24 hours in advance to inform residents that vehicles must be moved before the road closures to avoid being towed.

