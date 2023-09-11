Hot, dry conditions are set to continue in the South Slave as the Town of Hay River continues to establish a re-entry plan for residents.

According to NWT Fire, fire activity should be tempered by an inversion later today, leading to a delay in heating on the blaze and slightly higher humidity. The inversion may break in the afternoon with temperatures forecasted to reach 25°C and gusty winds into the evening.

Winds yesterday caused significant fire activity which saw a portion of the blaze pushed 5km north to the shores of Great Slave Lake on the K’átł’odeeche First Nation Reserve.

The blaze currently stands 1km west of the Hay River airport and just .5km west of the industrial area and hospital.

NWT Fire says airtanker operations were not effective during the explosive fire activity seen on the eastern-most finger of the blaze. As a result, air crews have been deployed early this morning to combat the flames while the inversion remains to slow the fire’s growth.

The Town of Hay River is expected to make an announcement regarding the status of re-entry tonight at 8:00pm. MyTrueNorthNow will have an update as soon as information becomes available.