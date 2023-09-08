As Yellowknife continues its return to normal process after the mass evacuation of the city three weeks ago, grocery and retail stores have begun reopening, with some challenges.

Yellowknife Co-op is one of a small handful of businesses that remained open through the evacuation, and according to managers, the store has continued to receive shipments through the past weeks.

Workers tell MyTrueNorthNow the challenge has come as businesses look to resupply and reopen their own doors, leading to shortages on items such as milk and coffee creamer.

Additionally, a challenge for most retail/grocery stores continues to be staff shortages as workers return from various southern jurisdictions.

Co-op, and Rochdi’s Independent Grocer in uptown are officially open for regular hours as of Friday, September 8th.