The City of Yellowknife has released a timeline of when city-run facilities will resume their operations.

As evacuees continue to make their return to the city and to their homes, the local government has been planning and working to prepare for the opening of facilities and resumption of programs and services. They advise residents that not all city facilities will be open at the same time, and that some programs and services will take some time to fully come back. These all depend on factors like scheduling, staff training, and ensuring facilities are prepared for public use.

City Hall will be open to the public on September 12th for their regular winter hours of 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Planning, Lands and Building Services will be open. The Municipal Enforcement Division in City Hall will be operating as usual with Parking Enforcement commencing Monday, September 11.

The Yellowknife Public Library will be open to the public on September 12th for regular hours. In-person and online services will be available. Special YPL programs will not resume right away, please stay tuned to the City’s social media and website for more information.

The Ruth Inch Memorial Pool will need to be to undergo its annual maintenance before it can open to the public for use. The facility is slated to be open to the public on Monday, October 2. More information on swimming lessons and registration dates will be provided in the upcoming weeks.

The Solid Waste Facility will be open until Sunday, September 10, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. During this period, there will be a $0 tipping fee. The SWF will be closed Monday, September 11. As of Tuesday, September 12, the SWF will open for regular hours and regular fees will apply. The $0 tipping fee is only for residential waste caused by the evacuation, such as spoiled food.

Garbage pick-up is running now, and will run until September 29th. This will not include organic compost at this time. Compost pick-up will begin on the week of October 2nd, after which the regular bi-weekly schedule will resume.

There will be no impact to public safety services, and the City’s transit system will resume on September 11th, assuming that staffing levels will be enough to provide constant service.

The Visitor Information Centre, Fieldhouse, Multiplex, and Community Centre will all be open for their regular hours on September 12th.