Alongside the Easter Weekend, April 7th marks another day that all Canadians remember well.

This year marks the 5th anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos Bus Crash. On April 6th, sixteen members of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team lost their lives when their bus collided with a semi truck.

The next Day, April 7th, 2018, defenceman Logan Boulet succumbed to his injuries. His parents, Bernadine and Toby Boulet offered to donate his organs so that six lives could live on. They did so because Logan told his parents he was registering as an organ donor and that he was inspired by his coach and mentor Ric Suggitt. Ric passed on June 27th, 2017 and was also an organ donor and saved 6 lives.

Logan’s donation is what inspired approximately 150,000 people to become organ donors in the days that followed. Green Shirt Day was created to honour, remember, and recognize all the victims and families of that fatal crash and to continue Logan’s legacy by inspiring Canadians to talk to their families and register as organ donors.

Today, Canadians are encouraged to wear whatever green shirts they have to remember Logan, the Broncos, and for families to speak to each other about becoming organ donors.