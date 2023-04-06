The City of Yellowknife has released a reminder to Yellowknife residents that deliberately abandoning waste like garbage, construction materials, and tires is considered illegal dumping.

As the snow melts, several Yellowknifers have started to notice waste and garbage coming to the surface.

“It’s gross, but it happens every year.” One frustrated resident told MyTrueNorthNow.

The City says that illegal dumping includes disposing of garbage and other non-recyclable items at blue bin stations. Items such as plastics and tin cans are acceptable in blue bins and the City reminds Yellowknife residents, blue bin stations have been rolled out around the city following the end of the strike.

“When waste is illegally dumped in our community, it hurts us all.” Director of Public Works Chris Greenhorn said in a release.

“It is an eyesore and a health, safety, and environmental hazard. Illegal dumping needs to be cleaned up and disposed of by either City staff, which takes them away from essential services, or by a contractor, which costs the City.” He added.

Most household waste materials can be disposed for free through the City’s curbside programs or delivered to the solid waste facility.

The City has made a phone line available to those who wish to report illegal dumping at (867) 920-5630.