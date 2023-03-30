Finance Minister Caroline Wawzonek tabled a new Diversity and Inclusion Framework in the Legislative Assembly yesterday.

The Department of Finance developed the Diversity and Inclusion Framework to help departments review current programs and policies to address preventative barriers that affect employees from accessing opportunities within the GNWT.

According to the GNWT, the new framework will work with other inclusion initiatives to further diversify public service.

“The Diversity and Inclusion Framework will support our departmental priorities to achieve a culturally safe and inclusive workplace and will support these efforts by helping departments identify and address systemic barriers that impact diverse people from accessing employment and training opportunities within the GNWT.” Minister of Finance Caroline Wawzonek said in a release.

The goals of the framework will be integrated into business practices through an implementation plan throughout the year.