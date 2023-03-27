Yellowknife’s Solid Waste Facility was reopened for contractors today following the end of the UNW/PSAC city workers strike.

The facility reopened for contractors first to allow facility workers to stay ahead of the expected number of citizens planning on using the facility the next day.

Contractors took advantage of the reopening saying the facility is integral in waste management for the City and their organizations alike.

The facility reopens for public use on March 28 for its regular hours of 11:00 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Blue Bin recycling stations are continuing to roll out this week and the City of Yellowknife is reminding citizens that organics pickup will begin on April 3 and continue on a bi-weekly schedule as normal.