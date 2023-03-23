The GNWT is looking for the public’s engagement on two important infrastructure projects.

The first project is the replacement of the Jean Marie River bridge. The current bridge, which sits approximately 65km away from Fort Simpson, is currently in its end-of-life cycle. Built in 1969, many of the materials that currently make up the bridge have grown incredibly weak, and can no longer safely support certain vehicles. The bridge has been reduced to a single lane, and top speed limits have had to be greatly reduced to extend its lifespan.

The proposed new bridge will be built in the same location. It will be slightly longer than the current bridge to provide 100-year flood water opening. It will also be wider than the current bridge, and a new bridge deck will be built alongside it.

The second project is at the Redknife River, where the idea of removing several culverts will be discussed.

Similar to the Jean Marie River bridge, thee culverts have aged beyond their design life. These culverts are located under Highway 1 at kilometre 292.1, approximately 181 km southeast of Fort Simpson. The GNWT has partnered with the Gahcho Kue Mine to build a bridge at the river crossing. This project is expected to allow fish passage in the area for migration purposes. No design has been made yet, so there is currently no estimate for how much money it will cost to complete this project.

The design phase for the Redknife River project is expected to be completed by the end of the summer, and construction is estimated to be completed by fall of 2025.

Engagement sessions for these projects will take place on Tuesday, March 28th, at the Jean Marie River Community Gym, and on Wednesday, March 28th, at the Łı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́ Council Chambers in Fort Simpson.