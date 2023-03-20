The City of Yellowknife released several employment opportunities today following the end of the UNW/PSAC Local 345 union strike.

Eight employment opportunities are available to apply on the City’s website including Solid Waste Facility attendant, Firefighter, Economic Development Officer, and several summertime employees.

The reason so many jobs are available is unknown at this time; however, many speculate that the City may be looking to speed up the process of reopening facilities.

“Staff are currently assessing how long their facility may take to open.” Manager of Economic Development and Strategy Sarah Sibley told MyTrueNorthNow.

As the City develops a plan to reopen, MyTrueNorthNow continues to reach out to the City for updates.