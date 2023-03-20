News Alerts Sign Up
-8.7 C
Yellowknife
Monday, March 20, 2023
type here...
Search
HomeNewsCity reveals several employment opportunities following end of strike
FeaturedNewsYellowknife News

City reveals several employment opportunities following end of strike

By Ethan Montague

The City of Yellowknife released several employment opportunities today following the end of the UNW/PSAC Local 345 union strike.

Eight employment opportunities are available to apply on the City’s website including Solid Waste Facility attendant, Firefighter, Economic Development Officer, and several summertime employees.

The reason so many jobs are available is unknown at this time; however, many speculate that the City may be looking to speed up the process of reopening facilities.

“Staff are currently assessing how long their facility may take to open.” Manager of Economic Development and Strategy Sarah Sibley told MyTrueNorthNow.

As the City develops a plan to reopen, MyTrueNorthNow continues to reach out to the City for updates.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

My True North Now & True North FM is the home of Classic Hits along with news and information from across NWT. We work hard to earn your ears ... and your trust everyday.

True North Tales

NWT News