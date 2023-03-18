The new tentative agreement proposed between the PSAC/UNW Local 345 Union and the City of Yellowknife was ratified on March 17, 2023.

The majority of members in attendance of the ratification meetings voted to accept the new collective agreement.

“The last few weeks have been long, cold, and hard.” UNW President Gayla Thunstrom said in a release.

“I am so proud of the members standing up for what they believe in and for each

other.” She added

The new agreement includes a compounded wage increase of 5.83% with full retroactivity, an additional signing bonus paid to employees on the date of ratification including $1,800 to each full-time employee, $850 to each permanent part-time employee and $300 to each casual part-time employee.