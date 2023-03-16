News Alerts Sign Up
Thursday, March 16, 2023
FeaturedNewsYellowknife News

City provides update on workers strike

By Ethan Montague
Union picketers striking in front of City Hall

The City of Yellowknife announced an update today regarding the ongoing UNW/PSAC city workers’ strike.

On Saturday, negotiations teams reached a tentative agreement to end the strike; however, the terms of the agreement are yet to be disclosed by either party.

The City announced that they are awaiting ratification of the agreement from union members before proceeding, meaning that the agreement must receive a majority ‘yes’ vote in favour of the agreement and must go to Council for approval if that decision is reached.

Facilities remain closed throughout the city but, the City says that services will reopen in a phased approach when staff returns to work.

The City reminds citizens that services will not open immediately and programs will not return to normal the day staff return. 

The City adds that they will update citizens as facilities return to normal.

