Western Arctic Moving Pictures (WAMP) hosted a two day workshop last weekend to kick off the March break season.

The workshop walked youth through the steps of creating a short film including, storyboarding, writing, animation, sound design and even acting/editing.

National 48 winner Johnny Vu led and mentored the workshop to create a finished product titled, ‘The Last Red Marker’.

The Last Red Marker is making its debut at WAMP’s Monthly Movie Club this Sunday at 4:00pm before the animated short films at the Capitol Theatre.

9 year old Jasper Tompkins and 13 year old Owen Dufour will be in attendance and say they are ‘very excited’ to see their work on the big screen in front of family and friends.