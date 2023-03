Yellowknife EMS, Police and Fire services responded to a fire on the corner of 51st Ave. and 50th Street in the Centre Square Mall parking garage above Reddi Mart around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

The vehicle fire’s flames were several feet tall but fire crews quickly responded and had the blaze cleared within the hour.

No injuries have been reported so far and MyTrueNorthNow has reached out to the City of Yellowknife’s Fire Division for further comment.