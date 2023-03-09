The Town of Hay River Community Measures Committee is holding a joint meeting with the Government of the Northwest Territories on March 14th to discuss flood preparation as the town heads into the warm season.

A Marine Transport Services webcam has been set up to allow residents to view the East Channel of the Hay River live as the town begins preparations for ‘Breakup 2023.’

Two and twelve-hour water level graphs, along with three additional webcams set up throughout the municipality will also be available during the flood season.

Residents are encouraged to sign up for the emergency measures mailing list to stay aware of any high water levels in their area.

The GNWT and the Town of Hay River say that the goal of the meeting is “Flood recovery, mitigation, and preparedness,” and the meeting comes days after an announcement by the Town releasing details regarding an investment in ‘flood resilient land developments.’