The RCMP’s “G” Division Major Crime Unit is continuing to investigate the case of a man who was murdered in August of 2022.

Around 2:07 am on August 20th, 2022, the Yellowknife RCMP responded to a call reporting that a man had been shot at an apartment building on Con Road. Responding officers found a 36-year-old Feysal Farah fatally wounded by gunfire. Since that time investigators have been working to identify the person or persons responsible for the murder.

The Major Crime Unit has recently received new information about this homicide and are actively working to follow up on the new leads. Police have confirmed that there were several people present at the time of the murder. These people have not been forthcoming with investigators.

“At this point in the investigation, it is clear that there are a number of people who witnessed the murder and who have information that can assist this investigation,” states Constable Alexander Fanning of the Major Crime Unit. “We aren’t asking for new information from the public at this time but we are appealing to witnesses, who were present and have information, to contact us.”

Investigators remain in close contact with Farah’s family and are providing frequent updates. “This family needs answers about what happened to their loved one. We are going to investigate this matter to the fullest extent to try and bring some sense of closure to them. If you were there and have information that can help provide answers, do the right thing, and call the police,” states Constable Fanning.

The use of a firearm in Farah’s murder is part of a concerning trend related to the use and possession of illegal firearms. The “NT RCMP has seen an increase in the seizure of handguns in recent years. In 2022, twenty-five handguns were seized Territory wide. This number was up from nine handgun seizures in 2021. (Seven handguns seized in 2020 and two handguns seized in 2019).

The NT RCMP’s first priority is the safety and security of the people they serve. The illegal use of firearms are the most serious types of calls officers respond to. These calls pose an immediate threat to public safety.

“Gun violence has no place in the North,” states Inspector Dean Riou, Assistant Criminal Operations Officer for the NT RCMP. “Illegally possessed firearms in the hands of criminals present a real and serious danger to the public. The RCMP is committed to getting these weapons, and the people that would use them for violence or to instill fear in our communities, off our streets. The people who are bringing these weapons to our communities need to understand that we will use every available resource to identify them and bring them before the courts.”

The investigation into Feysal Farah’s murder remains active and on-going. Anyone who was present or has knowledge about the murder is asked to call the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111.