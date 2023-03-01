News Alerts Sign Up
Snowking’s 28th Winter Festival is now Open!

By Connor Pitre
Snowking preparing to cut open the Castle door. (Photo taken by TrueNorth FM Staff)

Yellowknife’s greatest winter attraction is officially open once again!

The wind may have made things especially chilly, but that didn’t stop nearly three hundred people from attending the opening of the 28th annual Snowking winter Festival and Ice Castle!

The gathered crows at the opening of Snowking 28.
(Photo taken by TrueNorth FM Staff)

As is tradition, Snowking himself made the initial cut into the front gate of the castle to welcome the public into his domain. He made sure to thank the City of Yellowknife MLA’s, who made sure that everyone could enter the castle on the first day completely free of charge.

The Snow Castle Door, yet to be cut open.
(Photo taken by TrueNorth FM Staff)

Once inside, guests were treated to a performance by the Yellowknife Dene Drummers and were free to explore the structure. This included several ice slides, a small “Lie-brary” full of wooden books, an enclosed are for future performances, and plenty of nooks and crannies that made for perfect picture locations.

An ice slide at Snowking 28.
(Photo taken by TrueNorth FM Staff)
(Photo taken by TrueNorth FM Staff)

Just off the side of the castle sit several large cubes of snow, which will later be used for the International Snow Carving Symposium, which will begin on Friday, March 3rd. The 4th and 5th will see a Royal Ball with Gordon Stobbe, Cathy Sproule, and JJ Guy on Saturday. Sunday will see the finale of the Snowcarving Symposium, as well as another performance from Gordon Stobbe and his band.

Plenty of other exciting events are planned throughout the month. A full schedule can be found on the official Snowking website by clicking here.

